Justin Bieber May Have Had A Sleepover With Baskin Champion But His Heart Still Wants Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber can’t get Selena Gomez off his mind, but does this mean they will get back together?! Find out here!

Justin Bieber, 24, isn’t ready to move on just yet. Despite his March 20 concert date and sleepover with Baskin Champion, 22, the “Sorry” singer still has feelings for his on-again, off-again love Selena Gomez, 25. There’s hope after all! “He isn’t dating. He thinks and talks about Selena all the time. The chapter with her is definitely not finished,” JB’s pal told PEOPLE. Technically, Justin and Sel are on a break, so we can understand why he’s not ready to jump into something new. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal, and they will probably be fine again soon,” the source continued. We will patiently wait for their reunion!

Meanwhile, Sel has been enjoying some much needed time to herself. The gorgeous singer was spotted sunbathing on a yacht in Australia on March 19. Can we say goals?! Selena, who was also in Sydney for Hillsong Church’s annual conference, flaunted a simple orange and black bikini paired with gold hoop earrings. However, her trip was cut short after seeing pics of Justin and Baskin. “She is getting on a plane now, headed back stateside after working on herself in Australia for the week. Selena is hurt and disappointed after seeing Justin with another woman, and she felt the need to run home immediately,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Things are definitely not done between Justin and Selena. She still has a lot of things to figure out and she is eager to come home to get clarity on everything,” our source added. Well, at least they’re on the same page! We’re sure they will work everything out in due time. FOR MORE ON SELENA, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.