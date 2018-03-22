Justin Bieber Shows Off His ‘Pimples’ With Pride Just Like Kendall Jenner — See Pic

Justin Bieber has acne, and he isn’t afraid to show it! See his epic pimple selfie here!

Justin Bieber, 24, is just like us– he gets pimples! Just when you thought you couldn’t love him anymore than you already do, the “What Do You Mean” singer posted a hilarious selfie on March 22 captioned, “Pimples are in.” In the pic, Bieber joyfully shows off a few zits on his forehead, while displaying an adorable grin. It’s clear he’s proud of the skin he’s in, and we are so here for it. Plus, he looks really good. Now, we can all feel better about our own acne.

Interestingly, JB isn’t the only celebrity to proudly flaunt their acne. In fact, Kendall Jenner, 22, Ashley Benson, 28, and Miley Cyrus, 25, have all admitted to having zits. Sadly, Kendall got a lot of backlash for her 2018 Golden Globes acne moment. While most of us could only focus on her gorgeous feathered gown, haters took jabs at her skin. So rude, right? But instead of sulking, Kenny used it as a moment to give advice to her fans. “Never let that sh*t stop you,” Kendall tweeted. Don’t you just love her?!

But in addition to acne, celebrities like Selena Gomez, 25, prove you don’t have to be ashamed of your body either. While vacationing in Sydney on March 20, JB’s on-and-off girlfriend was photographed in a cute orange and black bikini. Unfortunately, haters tried to tear her down. So, she took to Instagram to say, “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone.” Nevertheless, she looked great to us! We love to see stars like Selena, Kendall, and Justin reject societal standards. Take a look at Justin’s pic above!