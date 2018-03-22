Jennifer Aniston: Why She’s Looking For A Much Younger Man To Be Her Next Lover

Jennifer Aniston is single and ready to mingle! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she doesn’t mind being a ‘cougar’ in her next relationship!

It seems like only yesterday Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, ended their two year marriage. The couple confirmed their shocking split on Feb. 15, leaving the world devastated. However, being that the Just Go With It actress has had over a month to recover, she’s ready to hit the dating scene. But interestingly, she’s not looking to settle down. “Jen doesn’t want to take her next relationship that seriously and just would like to have fun with someone without falling in love. She thinks if she was with a younger guy that she could achieve that because she feels a younger guy doesn’t want to settle down,” a source close to Jennifer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Good for her, right?

“So, her eyes aren’t on anyone in particular. But, the ages of the guys she wants is someone in their early thirties for sure. She doesn’t mind being a cougar if need be because its all about the fun,” our source continued. We’re glad to hear Jen is not giving up on dating, especially since Justin wasn’t her first marriage. If you recall, she married Brad Pitt, 54, in a private wedding ceremony in Malibu in 2000, but they split in 2005. And of course you know he went on to marry his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. It’s certainly hard to forget.

Nevertheless, we think Jen’s idea to date younger guys might be a good idea! After all, it’s worked just fine for Kourtney Kardashian, 38, who’s dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima. They’ve been dating for over a year. We can’t wait to see Jennifer’s love life blossom this year, she’s quite a catch!