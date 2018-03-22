Ellen Pompeo Slams Rumor ‘Grey’s’ Costars Fired Because Of Her Salary: Don’t ‘Pit Women Against Each Other’

Ellen Pompeo’s speaking out again about rumors that her salary increase allegedly caused two of her ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ costars to be fired. Watch her in depth interview here.

Ellen Pompeo does not appreciate the rumors that her well-deserved salary increase meant two beloved characters had to leave Grey’s Anatomy. It was unfortunate that it was announced that Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins) and Sarah Drew (April Kepner) would be leaving the show after the current season came directly after Pompeo’s happy news. As she told Ellen DeGeneres on the March 22 episode of Ellen, “It’s absolutely not true.”

“I mean, I’m not involved in these kinds of decisions,” Pompeo said. “However, there’s a few problems that you encounter doing a show for 14 seasons. One of them is the writers have a really hard time creatively thinking up new stories for all these characters. I think we have 16 regular cast members, and it’s always sad when we lose people — whether they want to go or they don’t want to go. It doesn’t make it any easier.”

Pompeo really takes offense to people forcing a nonexistent feud between her and her costars. She wants all women to support each other in the workplace, no matter what industry they’re in! “I think that it’s important for us to not pit women against each other, and to really dispel the notion that women are always victims,” she said. “You don’t have to pit us against each other, we’re not enemies, we do lift each other up and support one each other, and we’re not victims. We’re very strong, and we’re capable of many, many things.”

She was happy to talk about her groundbreaking salary negotiations. After revealing that former costar and love interest Patrick Dempsey had been paid more than her for years on Grey’s Anatomy — even though the show is named after her character, Meredith Grey — she was given a landmark $20 million salary. “I think there are certain moments where it’s important to be really truthful about our pain and about our struggles,” she said. “I think that sometimes you have to go through painful things to just be an example.”