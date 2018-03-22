Danielle Fishel Engaged: ‘Boy Meets World’ Star To Marry BF Jensen Karp — Congrats 

Congrats to the happy couple! Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp are engaged! Here’s everything we know so far.

Danielle Fishel, 36, will soon be Mrs. Jensen Karp! The Boy Meets World star is officially engaged, and we couldn’t be happier. Danielle initially boasted about their love back in 2017 with a heartfelt Instagram post that read, “I’m not fond of public happy birthday messages, but you’re my exception. With certainty I can say there’s not a single person who knows you who wouldn’t say you’ve made his or her life better in some way. You encourage and motivate people to be the best versions of themselves.” So sweet, right? Their engagement announcement came from Hailey Baldwin, 21, who captioned an Instagram story “We have a drop the mic engagement!!!!”

However, this wouldn’t be Danielle’s first trip down the aisle. If you recall, she was previously married to Tim Belusko, but they split after two years in May 2016. Their divorce was quiet, and it didn’t seem like any hard feelings were involved. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for Danielle and her new chapter. We wish her and Jensen the best! Now, we just need a date!

How cute are they together?!