Camila Cabello Sends Shawn Mendes Major Love For New Song: ‘I’m Obsessed With This’

Camila Cabello is a huge fan of Shawn Mendes’ new single ‘In My Blood’. Check out the love she showed for Shawn in her gushing tweet!

Camila Cabello, 21, could not hold back her adoring praise for Shawn Mendes‘ emotional new song “In My Blood.” Along with posting a link to his new song on Twitter, Camila wrote in her tweet caption, “i am obsessed with this. my favorite song you’ve ever done !!!!! love you @ShawnMendes 💜💜💜💜 #InMyBlood.” Whoa, four out of four hearts? She must love it as much as we all do. Check out Camila’s adoring tweet below!

Before sharing the song, Shawn posted a long message to Instagram explaining how personal it was. “Just wanted to write this note before the song comes out tonight and say how excited I am for you all to hear it,” he wrote. “I know I’ve been pretty quiet during this album process and I just wanted to thank you with all of my heart for being there and supporting me the entire time. This song is the closest song to my heart that I’ve ever written and I hope you guys love it and all the new music coming your way. I love and appreciate you all so much!!!”

Camila and Shawn were rumored to be romantically involved with each other, especially after pics of the two of them holding hands at a pizzeria in NYC surfaced. While the two were at Artichoke Pizza, the pair were snuggled in a booth together and appeared to be grabbing each other’s hands behind the pizza tray. Whether they were just friends or had a fling, it’s nice to that these two rumored exes are still supporting each other and have consistently remained friends through the years. While you continue to listen to “In My Blood” on repeat, click here to see pics of Shawn throughout the years!

i am obsessed with this. my favorite song you've ever done !!!!! love you @ShawnMendes 💜💜💜💜 #InMyBlood https://t.co/Y4B397rQP5 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 22, 2018

We’ll keep you posted on any new music from either Camila or Shawn!