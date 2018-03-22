Britney Spears’ Dad Reportedly Wants To See K-Fed’s Tax Returns & Won’t Pay More Child Support

Britney Spears’ dad reportedly wants to see the receipts! Jamie allegedly wants to make sure Brit’s ex, K-Fed isn’t squandering his $20k child support money on things other than his 2 kids with Brit.

After Kevin Federline, 40, demanded more child support money from his ex, Britney Spears, 36, her father, Jamie Spears is reportedly stepping in to make sure she’s not getting two-timed. K-Fed and Britney share two sons — Sean, 12, and Jayden James, 11 — from their 2004 marriage, which ended in 2007. K-Fed currently receives $20,000 a month from the pop star, as decided by their original agreement after their split in 2008. However, the former dancer is reportedly requesting an increase as he claims the children’s financial circumstances have changed since they are older, not to mention, Brit’s massive income increase due to her numerous gigs. While K-Fed has hired celeb divorce lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, Brit’s father, who is her conservator and handles all of her assets, wants to see Fed’s 2017 tax return, as reported by TMZ.

As Britney and K-Fed’s child support battle rages on, the site has learned that her father will send his daughter’s ex a letter demanding to see his financial records. Fed’s lawyer reportedly sent her a similar letter demanding the same thing as a request for more child support money. Jamie Spears reportedly refuses to pay Fed a cent more than the $20,000 a month Britney already pays in child support until he sees the numbers for himself. Why? — Jamie allegedly thinks Fed is spending the money on his four other children he has from different women. Brit’s father is reportedly countering Fed’s opinion that the children’s needs have changed, and doesn’t believe that to be the case to cough up more money.

Bottom line: Jamie reportedly wants to ensure that Brit and Fed’s sons are being cared for equally from both parents. He’s allegedly more than willing to pay more money if a judge rules it that way. However, in the mean time, Jamie just wants to make sure his daughter isn’t getting cheated out of her assets and that Fed is spending the money on caring for Sean and Jayden, as reported by the site.

Britney and Kevin were married from 2004 to 2007. Jamie took on the role as her conservator after she suffered serious mental health issues in 2008. Her career was then put on pause while she tended to her health.