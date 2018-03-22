‘A,P. Bio’ Exclusive Preview: Miles Parties With Bill Nye, Flava Flav & A Sex Pistol

In this EXCLUSIVE preview from tonight’s episode of ‘A.P. Bio’, we find out that Jack’s frenemy, Miles, has a few high profile BFFs he’s been keeping to himself.



When a new episode of A.P. Bio airs on Thursday, March 22 at 8:30pm ET, there will be quite a few familiar faces making cameos. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE clip from the episode, in which Jack (Glenn Howerton) gets a video call from Miles (Tom Bennett). While Jack is excited to tell Miles about the book he’s just written, Miles one up’s him with some way better news: he’s having a “chill” session with some famous friends! Those famous friends are Bill Nye, Steve Jones from The Sex Pistols and the one and only Flava Flav. Totally normal group of friends, right? Watch the EXCLUSIVE clip above to see what happens!

Additionally, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with two stars of the show: Sari Arambulo and Eddie Leavy. Not only did they reiterate that those of us watching the show will never actually learn any biology from it, but they revealed we might see a bit more of the students at home as the show goes on. “I think that yes we definitely as episodes go on we get to learn more and more about the kids. Specifically their home life as well as their personalities. I think you’re already starting to get a glimpse of Grace and I feel like the last episode that just aired you kind of get a sense of what kind of character Grace is,” Sari told HollywoodLife. “She is very smart and sweet and is, like, on the student council.”

Eddie added that in “later episodes” the kids get out of the classroom a little bit more, giving the audience a glimpse at their lives beyond school. “Some of our favorite episodes I think to shoot when we were actually outside of the classroom,” Eddie told HollywoodLife. Well, we definitely can’t wait to see more of that!