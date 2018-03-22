Aubrey O’Day Confessed She ‘Wished She Could Be With’ Don Jr. On ‘Apprentice’ Amid Alleged Affair

It turns out Aubrey O’Day wasn’t keeping her interest in Donald Trump Jr. to herself when she was on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’! She even admitted she wanted to be with him!

All the signs were there, we just weren’t watching close enough! Now that rumors surrounding Donald Trump Jr., 40, and Aubrey O’Day‘s, 34, alleged affair are surfacing daily, fans are taking a look back at when the songstress was on Celebrity Apprentice (where they reportedly met) to examine their interactions. And it turns out Aubrey was pretty candid about her attraction to the married man! It apparently got so obvious that, during a boardroom meeting, Donald Trump Sr., 71, asked Aubrey to imagine she was with his son. That’s when she offered this response, via Us Weekly: “I wish I could be with you. I’d like to be a part of your family.”

But wait, there’s more! In a previous segment, the singer admitted to the cameras that, “Don Jr. makes me nervous because his opinion means a lot. He’s done this for a very long time and also I have a very big crush on him so I don’t want to disappoint him.” Wow. Aubrey is not subtle! Afterwards, Don Jr. dropped by to check on their project. The group was designing a cocktail using the theme of forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden — which couldn’t be more fitting!

ICYMI, gossip outlets are reporting that Donald Trump Jr. cheated on his then-pregnant wife, Vanessa Trump, w/ Aubrey O'Day shortly after they met on season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. This rumor surfaced in 2012; interest in it has now been renewed. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/Ri0GWUH0wN — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) March 21, 2018

“We’re going with the idea with Adam and Eve, the apple and the forbidden fruit being the pomegranate, except now it’s not forbidden,” Aubrey tells Don Jr. after asking him to sit next to her. “It’s something that you can have and you can play with your healthy desire… And we call it the Garden of Crystal Delight because you have to stir the drink. We want to say, ‘Stir your healthy desire.’” Don Jr. doesn’t seem terribly interested in their cocktail concept, but he does appear captivated by the pop star. He hardly looks at anyone else at the table!