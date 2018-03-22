Ashley Graham’s Hottest Bathing Suit Pics Of All Time — Bikinis, Cut-Out Suits & More PICS

Bikinis, tankinis, monokinis, oh my! See Ashley Graham’s sexiest beach shots in this bathing suit gallery and get ready for summer!

If you live on the East Coast, you’ll probably still see snow if you look outside your window, but we are SO READY for summer. To get us in the mood, we are looking at some of Ashley Graham‘s hottest bikini pics! She is so confident and sexy, and proves that you can wear whatever you want, whatever your size or shape! For curvy girls, she is the ultimate inspiration to hit the beach or pool in a sexy suit this summer! See more of the best bikinis for bigger busts here!

Ashley has designed a line with Swimsuits for All, and for their Resort 2018 campaign, she appeared in images with her mom Linda! They shot the campaign in Morocco and it’s stunningly gorgeous — the scenery, the suits, and the models! This is Ashley’s fifth campaign with Swimsuits for All. The new collab has 13-pieces — bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups, with sizes ranging from 4-22. Prices hover around $100 for each piece and the quality is fantastic! “My mom has been my role model since childhood and has played a vital role in developing my confidence,” Ashley said in a statement. “She promoted body positivity in our household before it was a movement. Her feel-good attitude toward her own body has shaped my ability to remain positive and self-assured. I could not think of anyone better to join me in celebrating beauty of all shapes and sizes in this campaign. Plus, she’s hot and looks incredible in the suits!”

