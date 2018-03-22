Ariel Winter Stuns In Red Dress & Packs On The PDA With Levi Meaden At ‘Pacific Rim’ Premiere

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are too cute! The couple attended the premiere for ‘Pacific Rim’ together, where they showed off a bit of PDA. Ariel also wore a GORGEOUS gown. See the pics!

Ariel Winter, 20, and Levi Meaden, 30, are back at it with the PDA! The affectionate couple walked the red carpet at the Pacific Rim: Uprising premiere together on March 21, where they shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras. Levi, who stars in the film alongside John Boyega and Scott Eastwood, donned a blue three-pieced suit for the event in Hollywood. His girlfriend stunned beside him in a one-shoulder red slit dress that gave off major Jessica Rabbit vibes. Gorgeous!

Her boyfriend isn’t the only person Ariel is supporting this week. On March 24, she, along with her Modern Family co-stars, will participate in the March For Our Lives. They announced their plans to join the organized demonstration against gun violence in a video released to social media on March 8. “We send our condolences and support to the people of Parkland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson starts. “And people everywhere fighting for common sense gun laws,” adds Sarah Hyland. The rest of the cast continued to speak throughout the clip about how everyone needs to get involved to get our lawmakers to “stop putting the interests of the NRA ahead of” the lives of students and children. “We stand with you, and we will be right there by your side as Americans take to the street on March 24, making our voices heard at the March For Our Lives. On behalf of families everywhere — never, never, never never again.”

It’s unclear whether Levi will join his girlfriend during the March For Our Lives protest, but we’re glad they were able to link up for the premiere of his movie. Pacific Rim: Uprising hits theaters on March 23.