William Shatner Death Hoax: Actor Blasts Facebook For Promoting Ad That Says He’s Dead

William Shatner is shooting down a Facebook ad that claimed he beamed up to the great beyond. We’ve got the ‘Star Trek’ legend’s angry reaction to the death hoax.

Boy it sure isn’t a good time for Facebook. Besides fighting off the news that a political data firm managed to mine the accounts over 50 million users, now they’ve allowed a promoted ad that killed off beloved Star Trek icon William Shatner! It is FAKE NEWS according to Captain Kirk himself after a fan screen-grabbed the ad on March 21 and sent it to the actor on Twitter. The advertisement for Avocet Retail Sales claimed the beloved sci-fi actor had been found dead, while the 86-year-old is still very much among the living.

Twitter user Antony Brayall sent the screen-grab his obit straight to the man himself, writing “ @ WilliamShatner I thought you might want to know you’re dead.” Shatner responded, calling out Facebook for letting fake news of his demise be disseminated. “Hey @facebook isn’t this your messenger app? What’s up with you allowing this Avocet Retail Sales ad to pass your muster? Thought you were doing something about this?” he tweeted directly to Mark Zukerberg‘s company.

Facebook’s product management director Rob Leathern then messaged him back, and while he didn’t apologize for the lying ad getting through, he did have it removed. “Thanks for letting us know about this. We have removed this ad and Page from Facebook,” he wrote and Shatner responded, “Thank you. “I’m not planning on dying so please continue to block those kinds of ads.” The twisted incident couldn’t have come at a weirder time, as it happened one day before the actor’s 87th birthday on March 22.

Facebook has been in the headlines lately for covertly sharing the information of over 50 million users with Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that worked on Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign. Many people are now quitting FB as a result. “This was a major breach of trust and I’m really sorry that this happened,” Zuckerberg told CNN on March 21. “We have a basic responsibility to protect people’s data. And if we can’t do that, then we don’t deserve to have the opportunity to serve people. So our responsibility now is to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.” P.S. Mark — also don’t allow ads that falsely kill off beloved TV icons!!!

@WilliamShatner I thought you might want to know you're dead. pic.twitter.com/RNqG0OkHni — Anthony Brayall (@brayall) March 21, 2018

Hey @facebook isn’t this your messenger app? What’s up with you allowing this Acocet Retail Sales ad to pass your muster? Thought you were doing something about this? https://t.co/1fFriJ8PRu — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2018

