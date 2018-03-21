Stephon Clark: 5 Things On Dad-Of-2 Shot 20 Times In His Own Backyard For Holding A Cell Phone

Sad and appalling. A father-of-2 was gunned down when the phone in his hand was mistaken for a gun. Here’s everything you need to know about Stephon Clark.

Another senseless act of violence has befallen an innocent American. Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old father was shot and killed when police opened fire on him in his grandparents’ backyard in South Sacramento on Sunday night, March 18. Why? Because they thought his cell phone was a gun. His passing has brought his community together as they search for answers as to how such mistake is even possible. In light of this tragic news, let’s take a closer look at what’s been reported surrounding this troubling case.

1) Stephon was a father of 2 boys. They are 1 and 3 years old, according to Heavy.com. He was also a younger brother to Stevante Clarke. “It doesn’t seem real. In the heart of California, it doesn’t seem real,” Stevante told CBS. “I know there could have been another way. He didn’t have to die.”

2) The police were allegedly responding to a call that someone was breaking car windows and a glass door in the neighborhood. When the police approached him, he extended his arms. The officers mistook the phone in his hands for a gun and opened fire on the young man. “Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their duty weapon, striking the subject multiple times,” Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said in a statement. In all Stephon was shot at 20 times by 2 officers; it’s not been reported how many times he was hit.

3) The body camera footage has been released of the tragic shooting. You can check it out here but fair warning: this is graphic and disturbing imagery. In it, Stephon is given very little warning before law enforcement opened fire on him.

“@NAACP @NAACP_LDF @CaNaacp this is Stephon Alonzo Clark father of two; Husband and provider for his family gunned down in his grandmothers back yard by @SacPolice he was shot at 9:18 and his family wasn’t even notified until 4am. Please help his family get justice.” pic.twitter.com/IEtDNL6Zw6 — 3️⃣ (@g3_ftl) March 19, 2018

4) Stephon’s grandmother Sequita Thompson claims to not have heard a warning from the officers at all. “The only thing that I heard was pow, pow, pow, pow, and I got to the ground,” she told The Sacramento Bee. “I opened that curtain and he was dead. I started screaming.”

5) Following Stephon’s shocking passing, Sacramento’s City Hall has been bombarded with citizens speaking out on this injustice. “Did Stephon Clark really have to die?” Richard Own asked the City Council at a forum. “It doesn’t seem that way to the community.” A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Stephon’s funeral. Head here to learn more and donate.