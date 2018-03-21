Jessica Andrea: 5 Things To Know About Logic’s Ex After He Files For Divorce

Fans were shocked when rapper, Logic confirmed his split from wife, Jessica Andrea. The couple, who were married for two years, were the ultimate goofy red carpet duo. Here’s 5 key facts to know about her!

After the split rumors between Logic, 28, and Jessica Andrea, 25, turned out to be true on March 20, fans were in a state of shock and disbelief. Although the pair had been married for just two years, they were red carpet gold. Every time they stepped out together, Logic and Andrea’s chemistry was infectious and their love was evident. So, what happened? — It’s unclear what exactly went down that led to the demise of their marriage, however, both Logic and Andrea squashed rumors that there was anything scandalous about their split. As the news of their split continues to rock Hollywood and music fans everywhere, many are questioning what Jessica’s all about. Here’s five fast facts to know about her!

1. Jessica and Logic met on Twitter. — He was watching a movie, and then checked out an extra, which led him to other extras, and he saw a photo of Jessica. After that, Logic admitted in a Haul video Jessica posted on her YouTube channel, that he “stalked” her. They both followed each other and the rest was history. And, incase you wanted to know, they did not sleep together on the first date, which occurred at an undisclosed location, which they call their “secret spot.”

2. She’s a singer. — Some of her catchy, pop singles include, “Medicine,” “Fake It,” and “Gossip Girl.” Logic has always supported her music career. In fact, Jessica’s even loaned her sultry vocals to some of Logic’s tracks as a background singer. Logic even brought Jessica up on stage in July 2017 during his performance of his hit “1-800-273-8255” in San Francisco, where sang part of the song with him.

3. Jessica is a social media celebrity. — Her Instagram is home to over 800,000 followers, with some of her content including, her obsession for all things Disney, fashion, dogs, her love for cheeseburgers and more funny videos. Jessica is also a hit on her other social accounts, with over 100,000 followers on Twitter and over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube, which she has over 21 million views.

4. She’s got some famous friends. — Jessica is pictured on her Instagram with A-List stars such as, Ryan Seacrest and Ellen DeGeneres. Oh, and, Logic’s even admitted that she has a major obsession with boy bands and Justin Timberlake.

5. Jessica has spoken out about the split. — She took to Instagram on the same day her now ex, Logic, addressed the split to post their joint statement. In the written note, both Jessica and Logic reassured fans that they remain friends and that their split had nothing to do with cheating. Read the statement in full, right here.