Baskin Champion: 5 Things About Justin Bieber’s Mystery Date While On Break With Selena Gomez

Jelena’s on a break but Justin Bieber is keeping busy. Biebs was spotted getting cozy with Baskin Champion at a concert, so get to know all about this ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit model and beauty queen!

Justin Bieber, 24, was spotted with a “mystery blonde” at a concert in Los Angeles on March 20. Well, mystery solved! The woman in question is Baskin Champion, 22. While Justin and Selena Gomez, 25, are on a break, Justin seems like he’s back to hanging out with beautiful women. As Jelena shippers weep over pictures of Justin and Baskin, get to know about this teen beauty queen and why she once called President Donald Trump, 71, a role model!

1. She’s the sister of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s girlfriend. For those wondering how Justin met Baskin, just look to his friend, Patrick Schwarzenegger. Patrick and Abby Champion, 21, have been romantically linked for two years. It possible that Patrick might have played cupid, or maybe Baskin was the only one in the group interested in joining Justin for the Craig David concert in LA?

There are conflicting reports as whether or not Baskin is single, as Elle pointed out that some fans have claimed she deleted all her Instagram photos with her boyfriend recently, but there’s really no proof to back this up. Before Beliebers hit the “New Couple Alert,” this may have just been Justin taking a friend – who is a similarly devout Christian, FYI — out to a show.

2. Baskin represented Alabama in Miss Teen USA pageant in 2014. “Baskin Champion is adventurous, free-spirited and always looking for the next big thing,” the Miss Teen USA website says about her. “Not only did she summit Mount Kilimanjaro on her seventeenth birthday but she won Miss Alabama Teen USA 2014 with little pageant experience.”

3. She’s a model … This Alabama native got her first taste of modelling while taking part at Birmingham Fashion Week “where she was named top 15 in the Fresh Face competition.” Baskin has “appeared in many local and national print ad campaigns, and walked the runway for notable designers like Show Me Your Mumu, Tibi New York, and Lulu Lemon.” She studied fashion design at Auburn before moving to Los Angeles for an internship. She’s taken a break from school to pursue modelling full time.

4. …who was Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie model. While she didn’t make the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie class, Baskin was part of the magazine’s casting. It’s a shame because this young beauty’s pictures prove she always has a beach-ready body.

She once met Donald Trump. Being part of the Miss Teen USA 2014 pageant (which was won by Miss South Carolina, though Baskin won Miss Photogenic) means that Baskin would have crossed path with the event’s owner, Donald J. Trump. Years before he became the president of the United States, Trump was known as a businessman, a reality television star and the owner of the Miss USA pageant. Still, a video reportedly of Baskin shows her being excited after meeting him.

“I got to meet Donald Trump. He came to meet all the teens and I look up to him as a person and as an entrepreneur, and so I thought it was so fun. I even got a picture with him and it was so great to meet him.” Considering Trump was accused of barging into the 1997 Miss Teen USA contestants’ changing room, here’s hoping he knocked first.