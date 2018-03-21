What’s New On Netflix In April 2018? ‘Friday Night Lights’ & More — Full List

April is fast approaching, which means that Netflix is going to drop new movies and TV shows very soon! From the fan fave ‘Friday Night Lights’ to a new season of ‘Dope,’ here is the full list!

Every month, Netflix releases new movies and TV shows onto the streaming. In addition to their original content, Netflix drops so many of your favorite movies and TV shows of years past. The 2004 sports drama Friday Night Lights will hit Netflix on April 1. Just two years later, the beloved TV show premiered. The series isn’t available on Netflix, but the movie if more than enough to fulfill your football movie fix!

If you’re looking for nostalgia, so many more episodes of Bill Nye, the Science Guy will be released on Netflix on April 25. Talk about a throwback! As far as original content, the Dave Franco and Abbi Jacobson drama 6 Balloons will drop April 6. Dope season 2 will be released April 20. Basically, you definitely don’t need to leave your house for a few weeks! Check out the full list of TV shows and movies coming to Netflix below.

April 1

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3

April 2

La Piloto: Season 1

April 3

Fary Is the New Black

April 5

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

April 6

6 Balloons

Amateur

Fastest Car: Season 1

Money Heist: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

April 7

24 Hours to Live

April 9

AMO: Season 1

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

April 12

Pickpockets

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry

Come Sunday

I Am Not An Easy Man

Lost in Space: Season 1

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2

April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17

The Chalet: Season 1

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

April 18

Friend Request

Pelé

April 19

Charité: Season 1

Chasing The Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko: Season 1

Dope: Season 2

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

April 21

The Letdown: Season 1

April 24

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017″

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis

April 27

3%: Season 2

Bobby Kennedy for President

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1

The Week Of