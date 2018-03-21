Wendy Williams Slams Tamar Braxton: You Only Shaved Your Head For ‘Attention’

Wendy Williams slams her supposed “friend” Tamar Braxton after the singer shaved her head! The talk show host claims Tamar only transformed her look solely for attention.

Wendy Williams, 53, is back after her three-week health hiatus and she’s more fiery than ever! The talk show host shockingly dissed her supposed friend, Tamar Braxton, 41, during her “Hot Topics” segment which sent many oohs and ahh’s throughout her pack audience. Wendy slammed Tamar after the singer shaved her head on March 15 [as seen below]. While many guessed that Tamar’s new do’ was due to her emotional split with husband, Vincent Herbert, 44, Wendy said that’s not the case.

“Tamar wants attention… No, in my mind, Tamar is a classic case of someone who will do anything for attention, anything for attention,” Wendy said. Tamar took to Instagram to document her drastic transformation. She posted a video of her hair stylist buzzing her hair off, which the singer claims she did totally for herself. “Finally free,” she declare on March 15. The shocking video was followed by multiple posts of her new, bald look. As you may know, Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent in October 2017 after nine years of marriage, where she alluded that Herbert allegedly cheated.

Wendy also went for Tamar because she has been missing from her family’s promo appearances for their WeTV reality show, Braxton Family Values, which is set to premiere on Thursday, March 22. “She suffers from all the girls in the family and she has the youngest [child] syndrome,” Wendy declared. She went on to share a story from her radio days, where she recalled her first encounter with Tamar. “I remember the first time we met Tamar, she sucked the life out of the studio. I was on the radio interviewing Toni Braxton… and then there was this girl popping and locking in the corner and I wasn’t looking in her direction yet I can see her and I’m like, ‘Can you move over for a second.’ … ‘Who are you?'”

When Tamar’s family appeared on Fox 5 [on March 21] to promote Braxton Family Values, Tamar and her sister Toni were both not present. The hosts questioned Tamar’s mother, Evelyn asking if she was concerned that her daughter abruptly shaved her head, Evelyn said, “No,” adding that Tamar looks beautiful!