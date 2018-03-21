Vanessa Trump Confronted Aubrey O’Day Over Alleged Don Jr. Affair: Used Kids To Shame Singer

Vanessa Trump apparently figured out how to hit Aubrey O’Day where it hurt when she found out the singer was allegedly having an affair with husband Donald Trump Jr. She brought her kids into the mix!

Rumors that her husband, Donald Trump Jr., was allegedly sleeping with Danity Kane star Aubrey O’Day from late 2011 to early 2012 obviously did not sit well with Vanessa Trump. The former model allegedly found out about the supposed months-long affair, and immediately took action. Vanessa allegedly found a stash of elicit emails in 2012 between the First Son and his supposed mistress, and “went crazy,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. So what did she do? Aubrey reportedly answered the phone one day only to hear Vanessa on the other end with her and Don Jr.’s three kids: daughter Kai, now 10, and sons sons Donald Trump III and Tristan, now 9 and 6 years old, respectively.

Awkward! Vanessa’s alleged plan was to confront Aubrey and “shame her” so that she would stop allegedly sleeping with her husband, the source told Us Weekly. She wasn’t going to back down until the alleged affair ended, and hoped that Aubrey knowing there were three kids involved would get the message across. As HollywoodLife previously told you, Don Jr. and Aubrey met when she was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice season five in 2011. Don reportedly told Aubrey that he didn’t love his wife anymore, and wanted to be with her instead. Despite the alleged affair, Vanessa and her husband apparently patched things up — at least temporarily. They had two more kids together. It wasn’t until March 2018 that Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce from the president’s son.

It may not have just been the alleged Aubrey drama that rocked their marriage. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, his father, Donald Trump, becoming president put a strain on their marriage. “Vanessa couldn’t stand living her life so much in the spotlight, and she felt she could no longer continue in what had become, for all intents and purposes, a sham marriage,” the source said.