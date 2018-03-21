Vanessa Trump Found Shocking ‘Sexy Texts’ From Aubrey O’Day While Don Jr. Showered

The plot thickens! We’re now learning how Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day’s alleged affair came to its explosive end!

The scandal surrounding Donald Trump Jr.‘s, 40, alleged affair with singer Aubrey O’Day, 34, appears to be heated up! Their rumored romance came to a swift end when his wife Vanessa Trump, 40, discovered “sexy texts” from Aubrey in 2012, according to a source with People. The insider, who worked on Celebrity Apprentice (where Don Jr. and Aubrey met), says Vanessa made the discovered while Don Jr. was in the shower and the reported texts came in on his phone. See more photos of Aubrey right here!

“This is how Vanessa found out and the affair ended,” the insider stated. “To Don Jr. [the affair] was very exciting. Aubrey was very, very into Don. He liked her but she was definitely more keen on him.” And although this alleged affair took a toll on their marriage, the source says “everything seemed to be patched after that as Vanessa had more kids afterwards… They were a very sweet couple and Vanessa was lovely. Aubrey always seemed really stuck-up.”

As we previously reported, Vanessa supposed confronted Aubrey after she discovered the alleged affair. She “went crazy,” a source with Us Weekly says. One day Aubrey received a phone call from Vanessa and she wasn’t alone on the line. She also included the couple’s 3 kids, daughter Kai, now 10, and sons Donald Trump III and Tristan, now 9 and 6 years old, respectively, on the call in an effort to guilt Aubrey into staying away from her husband! And it appears to have worked, at least for a little while. On March 15, Vanessa filed for divorce from Don Jr.