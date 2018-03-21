Tiny Debuts Sexy New Dark Long- Haired Makeover — Trying To Turn T.I. On?

Work it! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris has a new look, and we’re sure her hubby T.I. is just as obsessed with it as we are. See the hairdo here!

It’s officially Spring, and for most women that means it’s time for a new hairstyle! And while many opt for lighter looks, Tiny, 42, has traded her blonde tresses for darker ones. The XSCAP3 singer posted the makeover to Instagram on March 21 captioned, “New look alert!!!!” In addition to the color, Tiny also debuted a shorter cut styled in loose waves, and we can’t get enough. Now, the only question is, how does her husband T.I., 37, feel about it?! We’re sure Tip is probably in love with the look, and it will only add to their steamy romance.

And if Tiny’s makeover is indeed to turn T.I. on, it wouldn’t be the first time she went all out for the “Live Your Life” rapper. In fact, Tiny recently spent $15,000 on a Fifty Shades-inspired outfit to heat up things in the bedroom. “Whenever Tiny feels like she’s losing Tip’s attention she always turns to sex to reel him back in. She just saw the latest Fifty Shades movie, and it got her very inspired to bring a little light S&M into their bedroom antics,” a source close to Tiny shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. It’s getting hot in here!

Ever since Tiny and Tip rekindled their romance last year, their love life has been hotter than ever. If you recall, T.I. allegedly had an affair with Bernice Burgos, 37, and Tiny allegedly had a fling with boxer Floyd Mayweather, 41. We’re glad to see they’re back on track, especially for the sake of their children– Clifford Joseph Harris III, Leyah Amore Harris, Major Philant Harris, Heiress Diana Harris. Nevertheless, we’re sure Tiny’s new hairstyle paired with her S&M outfit will drive Tip crazy!