Stormy Daniels & Karen McDougal: Nude Photo Shoots & Porn Offers Pouring In After Trump Scandals

Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal have captured the world’s attention following their alleged affairs with POTUS, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why porn companies are trying to capitalize off of their popularity!

Despite how hard President Donald Trump, 71, is trying to keep his alleged affairs with Stormy Daniels, 38, and Karen McDougal, 46, quiet, America can’t get enough of his “mistresses.” In fact, the desire to see the former Playboy Playmate of the Year and ex-porn star is at an all-time high! “Modeling offers for nude photo shoots have been pouring in for both Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels. The demand to see these two women pose naked has spiked since they have taken the world’s attention with their own Trump affair scandals. Search engines have seen a rise in requests for nude pics of both of these women, so porn companies have been trying to capitalize on that buzz. They are reaching out to both models with large six figure deals for new, nude pictorials,” a source close to Stormy and Karen tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. So crazy, right?

It’s clear these ladies aren’t going away anytime soon. This certainly doesn’t look good for POTUS, who just yesterday found himself facing a new legal battle. If you recall, Karen filed a lawsuit demanding to be released from a 2016 legal agreement that prohibited her from speaking on her alleged affair with Trump. Interestingly, Karen’s legal team claims The National Enquirer paid her $150,000 for a story that exposed their rendezvous, but instead of running it, they buried it. And unfortunately for Donald, it doesn’t end there.

Stormy, who’s real name is Stephanie Clifford, is scheduled to appear on 60 Minutes, where she will publicly admit to her alleged 2006 affair with the President. The interview, taped with Anderson Cooper, 50, will air on March 25. It will definitely be interesting!