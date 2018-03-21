Selena Gomez Running Home After Seeing Justin Bieber With Baskin Champion

Selena Gomez is eager to fly back home from Australia after hearing that her on-again, off-again beau Justin Bieber has been hanging out with Baskin Champion. Get the EXCLUSIVE details.

Selena Gomez, 25, has been in Australia for a week but she’s ready to run back home to meet with Justin Bieber, 24, and clarify what’s going on with their on-again, off-again relationship after he was seen hanging out with blonde beauty Baskin Champion. “Selena is fleeing Australia and headed home after seeing Justin with another woman,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is getting on a plane now, headed back stateside after working on herself in Australia for the week. Selena is hurt and disappointed after seeing Justin with another woman, and she felt the need to run home immediately. Things are definitely not done between Justin and Selena. She still has a lot of things to figure out and she is eager to come home to get clarity on everything.”

Although Selena and Justin have been on a break, Justin’s concert hangout with Baskin was still a bit surprising so we can definitely understand Selena’s worry. Jelena fans have been on edge since the “Let Me Love You” singer was seen getting a little cozy with Baskin but the two have reportedly been friends for a while. Baskin’s sister, Abby Champion, is currently dating Justin’s friend, Patrick Schwarzenegger, so it makes sense that they would hang out in the same circles.

Despite the fact that Justin seems to be moving on (at least for the time being) with Baskin, his rekindled relationship with Selena has been going strong up until they recently decided to take some time apart. The reason for the break is reportedly because Selena felt like she needed some time to herself, which she definitely seemed to do in Australia. We don’t know what will happen when Selena gets back to the states but Jelena fans shouldn’t fret just yet because there could still be hope for these two lovebirds!