Odell Beckham Jr. & Giants Teams’ Entrance To Sterling Shepard’s Wedding To Chanel Was Epic

Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t just going to walk in to Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman’s wedding reception. No, he and some of his fellow New York Giants made their entrance by dancing up a storm.

It’s not nice to upstage the bride at her wedding, but maybe Chanel Iman, 27, and Sterling Shepard, 25, could forgive Odell Beckham Jr., 25, for stealing the spotlight for a moment. After Sterling and Chanel tied the knot on March 3, the model and New York Giants wide receiver held their reception at the Beverly Hills Hotel. After the bridesmaids entered to Beyonce’s “Single Ladies,” it was time for the gentlemen to make their way in. While Rich The Kid’s “New Freezer” was blowing out the wedding hall’s speakers, Odell, Roger Lewis, and a slew of other football players danced their way in, kicking up a storm in a coordinated entrance that was all kinds of amazing.

Seriously, it was more coordinated than a touchdown celebration and soon, everyone got in on the action. Even some of the bridesmaids got involved, and how hard is it to do that move in heels and a dress? Respect, ladies. OBJ’s entrance surely got the crowd fired up, making it one wedding to remember.

In addition to Odell and Roger, other guests from the Giants included Brad Wing, Donte Deayon, and Travis Rudolph. Jarvis Landry, of the Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets’ Jamal Adams were there, as were Chrissy Teigen and Gabrielle Union, per Giants.com. Tiffany Haddish was also there, and she gave what will probably go down as one of the best wedding speeches of all time.

“Chanel, I am super proud of you. From the day I met you, I knew you was a strong woman, I knew that you was a beast and I knew you could take care of any man you decided to take care of. I am glad that you decided to take of that one ’cause I could see his soul. I looked into his eyeballs when you took him to the comedy club. That’s a good man!” the Girls Trip star said, according to Brides.com

“[Sterling] better worship the ground she walk on, cause she’s got a gangster-ass bitch that got her back. Sorry, pastor!” Tiffany added. “Make sure you all have fun together… The relationships that last the longest are the relationships where you have fun. You going to have your have your ups and your downs, but find time to have fun.” Don’t worry, Tiffany. From the fun these two had their wedding reception, this marriage will last until the end of the world.