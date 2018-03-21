14 New Fragrances You Need Now For Spring — Chloe, Dolce & More

It’s a new season, and with that, come new scents! See our favorite fragrances for spring right here!

Whether you are looking for a designer fragrance, a celeb scent, or a budget-friendly buy, we have the news on the new scents this spring! Glossier just dropped their You solid perfume, and it’s an instant hit. Another cool, new innovation is the Jo Loves Fragrance Paintbrush — it’s a gel formula that dries in just a few seconds. It comes in four scents, but my fave (and the best selling) is Pomelo, which smells like citrus. Check out all of our favorite scents in the gallery!

diptyque is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a March launch: Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum. Inspired by the 1960’s, it has notes of musk, iris, mandarin orange and pink peppercorn. Divine! If celeb scents are more your thing, Jennifer Aniston and Britney Spears have both released new fragrances in 2018 — and both are amazing!

Proenza Schouler Arizona is a brand new designer scent with notes of white cactus flower — something that has never been used in perfume before. Another designer scent I love this spring is Dolce & Gabbana’s Dolce Garden. It’s feminine and floral, with notes of vanilla, coconut, mandarin, magnolia and woods.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, Target has released four new collections of scents within their own fragrance line, Good Chemistry. The lines are: Confident & Charming, Cool & Grounded, Vibrant & Playful and Cool & Collected. The scents are totally paraben free, vegan, and made with essential oils. Everything in the line is under $25! Bath & Body Works also has an array of affordable body and hair mists that will keep you smelling sweet all season long.