18 Openly Feminist Men In Hollywood: Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo & More

Curious about which men in Hollywood are feminists? We’ve got you. From Ryan Gosling to Chris Hemsworth and more, here’s proof being a feminist is not gender specific.



As if we didn’t already have 800 million reasons to love Ryan Gosling, 37, here’s another one: he’s a feminist! “I think women are better than men. They are stronger, more evolved,” Ryan told The Daily Telegraph in 2016. “You can tell especially when you have daughters and you see their early stages, they are just leaps and bounds beyond boys immediately.” As you know Ryan has two daughters with Eva Mendes: 44, Esmerelda and Amada. That same year another actor who also happens to have daughters, Chris Hemsworth, 34, has proudly revealed he’s a feminist. “My mum’s a big feminist. I think that my views on things, as far as respect for women and so on, came from my mum. My dad has a very balanced and respectful view on a lot of things too. They were huge positive influences in my life,” Chris told RadioTimes.

Other male celebrities who are well known for being all about gender equality? Mark Ruffalo, 50, who once shared his mother’s abortion story in support of a woman’s right to choose. In the same light, he also supported women’s reproductive rights by joining the 41st anniversary of Roe vs. Wade in January 2014. While presenting at the 2018 iHeartRadio Awards, Pharrell, 44, rocked a leather jacket with two big bold words on it: Women’s Rights. Prince Harry, Ian Somerhalder, Ezra Miller, Harry Styles and more male celebrities are also considered feminists. As women all over the world continue to fight for gender equality socially, politically, and in their day-to-day lives, it’s nice to know that these well-known men are setting a prime example that being a feminist has no gender.