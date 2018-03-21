Khloe Kardashian Bares Big, Beautiful Bump In Sexy, See-Through Bra & Thong — See Pic

WOW! For Khloe Kardashian, the more pregnant she gets, the sexier the photo shoots! See her brand new, nearly naked pic right here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is obviously feeling her pregnancy body, and she’s showing it off! She looks hot, hot, hot in a brand new Instagram photo she posted on March 21, wearing just a black lacy bra and tiny thong. She’s covered her backside with a draped coat low on her arms, but she is showing off her bare belly, and it’s magnificent! So gorgeous. The pic was taken by photographer and director Sasha Samsonova. She is based in Los Angeles and has also worked with Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Pink, and many more. See the sexy new photo below!

What an amazing memory to last a lifetime! Only Khloe could pull off a maternity photoshoot like this! She looks stunning, with her long blonde hair in gorgeous waves. Her extensions were put in by Violet Teriti and her hair was styled by Andrew Fitzsimons, who frequently uses Alterna products on his clients. Her glowing makeup was done by Hrush Achemyan. We love everything about this new shoot!

She also recently revealed her new maternity line of jeans, called Good Mama, by modeling them topless. She is seriously rocking that baby bump! We love that Khloe is embracing her new body. After becoming so famous for losing weight and her healthy lifestyle shift, we are so happy that she is showing off those pregnancy curves!

Khloe honestly looks better than ever. We are so happy for her!