Kate McKinnon Mocks ‘Bachelor’ Cameramen’s Possible Reaction To Arie Dumping Becca

Kate McKinnon, like the rest of Bachelor Nation, couldn’t believe Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up Becca Kufrin to date Lauren Burnham. While on ‘Ellen,’ she hilariously interpreted the cameramen filming the split!

Fans of The Bachelor were stunned when they watched Arie Luyendyk Jr. dump his fiancée Becca Kufrin in the season finale — and Kate McKinnon is one of those fans! While appearing on The Ellen Show with Mila Kunis to promote their upcoming film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, the two stars got to talking about the insane episode with Ellen Degeneres. As soon as the host brings the show up, Kate sinks back into the couch, clearly distraught over how season 22 ended. Ellen explained that the producers were aware what was going on at the time of filming, but the cameramen were left in the dark as to what they were about to shoot when Arie went to break up with Becca.

“So these guys are there and they’re just… they’re going, ‘What’s going ON?” Kate says, as she mimes holding a camera. “‘Josh… what’s going on?’ And they’re following to the bathroom and they’re going and they’re crying for Becca. ‘Josh, how could he do this to her?’ So it was like that?” Ellen agrees that that’s probably what happened before admitting that the cameramen’s reactions would have made for really good TV.

As all of Bachelor Nation knows by now, Arie brutally split up with Becca, who he previously proposed to on the show. He then started dating his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. The couple are now engaged, and took off to Iceland for a romantic getaway in March. Meanwhile, Becca will be the next star of The Bachelorette, which is set to air at the end of May. It’s certainly been a lot for fans to take in all at once, so we can’t imagine the cameramen who had to film the breakup faired much better, making Kate’s hilarious interpretation all the more spot-on.