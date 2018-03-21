Justin Bieber Reportedly Gets Cozy With Mystery Blonde At Concert As Selena Enjoys Australia

As Selena Gomez continues to rest and relax Down Under, Justin Bieber was spotted cozying up to a mystery woman at a concert, according to a new report. See video of his night here!

Justin Bieber, 24, supported his friend, Craig David, at the latter’s concert in Los Angeles on March 20, and it seems he may have had a new special woman by his side. The 24-year-old hung out in the VIP section of the show, where he had his arm wrapped around the waist of a mystery woman at one point, according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet also reports that the unidentified blonde was “dancing up on” Justin throughout the show. A video of Justin in the crowd shows him next to a blonde in a white shirt and black jacket, who was photographed leaving the venue with him after the show.

The woman was later seen arriving back at Justin’s house with him, and appears to have spent the night! Interestingly, Justin was spotted out with a mystery blonde over the weekend, too, although it’s not clear if it’s the same person. All of this comes amidst his breakup from Selena Gomez, 25, who is getting over the split in her own way — with a trip to Australia with some of her closest friends. The “Bad Liar” singer traveled Down Under for a Hillsong Church conference, but has been photographed enjoying her trip to the fullest, specifically with a boat trip on March 19.

Selena shared a behind-the-scenes video from the excursion on her Instagram account one day later, with an inspiring message about the ridiculous standard of beauty for women in society. The post received millions of views and likes, and earned Selena support from celebs like Blake Lively and Amy Schumer.

(10) Another video of Justin Bieber out in California tonight. (March 20) pic.twitter.com/aPF7MtIOpU — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewdotcom) March 21, 2018

Despite Justin’s evening with this new woman, HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that being apart from Selena has been driving him crazy. However, sources also tell us that he’s fine with giving her space, with the hopes that they’ll get back together once she’s had some time to take care of herself. Hopefully this reported dalliance doesn’t set them a step further back, though….