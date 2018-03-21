Jim Carrey Savages ‘Madman’ Donald Trump In New Controversial Artwork — See Pic

Jim Carrey turned his strong dislike for President Donald Trump into a brutal painting, and you’re not going to want to miss it! Check it out here.

Jim Carrey, 56, is at it again! Just two days after he debuted his painting of President Donald Trump, 71, dressed as a witch, he’s back with another unflattering piece of work. This time, the Bruce Almighty actor shared a piece depicting Trump’s attorney Joe diGenova as a troll doll hanging from the rear-view mirror of a car driven by POTUS. “Lawyer and lucky charm Joe diGenovia hopes to put Dirty Donald’s troubles in the rearview mirror. But the objects in the mirror are closer than they appear,” he tweeted with the pic. And by objects in the mirror, Jim is clearly referring to The St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow and the Russian Federation’s flag reflected in the painting. Pretty shady, right?

Despite some backlash, Jim’s loyal fans are living for the controversial artwork. “@JimCarrey you need to sell prints of these! I want a signed copy! Great work and message is clear,” one fan tweeted. But even if his fans didn’t support his paintings, we have a feeling that wouldn’t stop Jim from creating more. After all, the White House has been the subject of his portraits for quite some time. Even press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35, was portrayed in one of his pieces, and boy was it scary. “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to life for the wicked,” Jim captioned the painting of Sarah who flaunted a very intense frown.

Lawyer and lucky charm Joe diGenovia hopes to put Dirty Donald's troubles in the rearview mirror. But the objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. ;^P pic.twitter.com/td8vGaQdKu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 21, 2018

The White House has yet to comment on Carrey’s work, but we’re sure they aren’t too pleased. Nevertheless, it sure is entertaining. I guess we will have to wait and see who the next victim will be!