Harry Styles Sings Snippet Of Ex Taylor Swift’s ’22’ In Concert & Fans Go Wild

I don’t know about you but Harry Styles is feeling… like singing Taylor Swift’s ’22’! A fan admitted that it was her 22nd birthday, so he sang a portion of his ex’s 2012 hit. Check it out!

Harry Styles has never been afraid to admit that his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift is a phenomenal songwriter, and it seems there’s one track he may be particularly fond of. No, it’s not “Style” or “Out Of The Woods,” aka the songs people agree are about him. While performing in Copenhagen on March 19, a concertgoer confessed that it was her 22nd birthday, and well, you know where this is going. “22? I don’t know about… Ok, happy birthday!” he told her from the stage. Yes, he totally sang a snippet from Taylor’s hit 2012 single, “22.”

Naturally fans freaked out about the reference on Twitter. The birthday girl, Thea Hald, excitedly recalled the exchange on her account. “So tonight I talked to @HarryStyles. He wished me a happy birthday and told me he had a cat named tia once. And he made fun of me saying 22. Perfect night,” she tweeted. People responded by making their own jokes about Harry’s song choice. “I don’t know you but I’m genuinely very happy for you. Happy birthday btw,” someone responded to Thea’s tweet. Of course, this isn’t the first time the former One Directioner referred to his ex’s music. On his 22nd birthday in 2016, he cheekily tweeted, “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.” See, he totally digs the song!

When TSwift’s 1989 was released, everyone and their grandma could tell that many of the songs on the album were about her previous relationship with the “Kiwi” singer. He was bombarded with questions about how he felt about being written about, but he never bashed his ex for singing what she felt. “I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not…but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere,” he told Rolling Stone before adding, “I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through together] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart.” The magazine also asked him if he’s ever complimented her directly on her music. “Yes and no. She doesn’t need me to tell her they’re great,” he admitted. “They’re great songs…It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever.” Why can’t every ex be that sweet?