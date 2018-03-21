Blake Shelton Raves Over Life With Gwen Stefani & Her Kids: ‘I Don’t Even Know How To Describe It’

Not only is Blake Shelton totally in love with Gwen Stefani, he’s also head-over-heels for her 3 boys! Watch him gush over their sweet life together!

Once again, Blake Shelton, 41, proves his relationship with Gwen Stefani, 48, is stronger — and more adorable — than ever! Appearing on the Today show on March 20, Blake couldn’t help raving about life with not only his ladylove, but also life with her three sons: Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo Rossdale, 4. Fans already see Gwen, Blake, and the boys handing out on the regular, thanks to social media, but hearing how much that special bonding time means to Blake was completely heart-melting! Do these two have it made, or what? Click here to see adorable pics of Blake and Gwen.

When asked about his longtime girlfriend on the morning talkshow, the Voice coach immediately smiled. “How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest,” he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. “She is the greatest.” And turns out, her kids have been a major blessing for Blake as well, as he admitted, at one point, he thought he had missed his opportunity to have children. “At this point in my life, I kind of put that—well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be—and then all of a sudden it happens one way or another, and I’m like, wow, I really missed out on a lot, you know,” he shared. “Having them around is, I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.” Aw!

It’s clear the country star loves spending time with his family too, as he, Gwen, and the kids spend every holiday together and are constantly adventuring at his home in Oklahoma. In fact, when asked if he could change one thing about his life, Blake said he’d really love it if The Voice was filmed in his home state. That way, he could spend more time with the kids in his favorite place on earth! “I wish they filmed The Voice in Oklahoma,” Blake said, without too much hesitation. “That would be nice. But they won’t,” he added with a laugh.