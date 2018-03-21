‘L&HH: Atlanta’ tried to replace Joseline Hernandez with Erica Mena but fans aren’t here for it. They’re calling for the show to swap the Puerto Rican Princess back in on Twitter. See the tweets!

Joseline Hernandez, 31, quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which left the show in a huge predicament. Obviously replacing the Puerto Rican Princess was going to be a difficult feat, but VH1 tried their best by bringing Erica Mena into the mix. Unfortunately though, fans don’t think she’s a convincing replacement and would rather have Joseline back on their TV screens. “Y’all thought Erica Mena could replace Joseline Hernandez? I think tf not bring the Puerto Rican Princess back please #LHHATL,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I love Erica Mena but imma need them to stop advertising her like she’s about to be the star of the show. I need Joseline!!” tweeted another.

In July 2017, Joseline opened up about why she left the reality show in a Facebook Live interview with Complex. “I left to focus on what it is that I want to do for my life,” she explained. “That’s doing my music, that’s doing my acting, my producing, and raising my kid. I want to show my daughter she can do everything she wants, however she wants to do it — and there is no stopping you. I needed to take myself out of certain situations and move and really focus on her and me.”

The seventh season premiered on March 19, and while fans aren’t impressed with Erica yet, we’ve heard she’s ready to bring the drama in upcoming episodes. “Erica is a straight talker, she tells it like it is, and she isn’t afraid to stand her ground and call people on their sh*t, so you can guarantee she’s going to bring one hell of a lot of drama to the A,” a L&HH insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Plenty of people claimed ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ would be over once Joseline quit, but they weren’t expecting Erica to come on board—she’s going to breathe new life into the show and leave her cast mates quivering in their Louboutins.”

The Culture Would Like To Transfer Joseline Hernadez Back To Atlanta & Remove Erica Mena , Thanks. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/PgoBM41HQV — BLVCK✨ (@__charosee) March 20, 2018

#LHHATL brought on Erica Mena to replace Joseline 😴 .. we'd rather have Joseline. pic.twitter.com/mD5TYDxn7G — bvwse (@muuuycaliente) March 20, 2018

Hopefully people warm up to Erica as the show’s seventh season continues!