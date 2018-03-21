Daytime Emmy Nominations 2018: Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest & More — Full List

The 2018 Daytime Emmy nominations were officially announced on March 21 during ‘The Talk.’ Find out whether or not your favorite soap stars and talk show hosts got nominated this year by checking out the full list now!

The full list of the 2018 Daytime Emmy nominations feature so many of our beloved soap stars. After pre-nominations were revealed in Jan. 2018, the list has been narrowed down for the official ceremony that will take place later this year. The stars of Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young & the Restless, and The Bold & The Beautiful all scored big nods.

Daytime TV doesn’t just consist of soap operas! Your favorite daytime talk shows and entertainment news programs were also nominated. From Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to the ladies of The View, the stars of daytime TV have so many reasons to celebrate right now. Check out the full list of Daytime Emmy nominees below!

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Harry Connick Jr., Harry

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly & Ryan

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeanne Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housely, The Real

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, The View

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman, The Young & the Restless

Michael Easton, General Hospital

Billy Miller, General Hospital

John McCook, The Bold & the Beautiful

James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Eileen Davidson, The Young & the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital

Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives

Maura West, General Hospital

Laura Wright, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Wally Kurth, General Hospital

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

Anthony Montgomery, General Hospital

Greg Rikaart, The Young & the Restless

Greg Vaughn, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams, The Young & the Restless

Camryn Grimes, The Young & the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

Elizabeth Hendrickson, The Young & the Restless

Mishael Morgan, The Young & the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold & the Beautiful

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold & the Beautiful

General Hospital

The Young & the Restless

Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Talk Show — Informative

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King Now

Megyn Kelly Today

Steve

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Kit Hoover & Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King, Larry King Now

Kellie Pickler & Ben Aaron, Pickler & Ben

Steve Harvey, Steve

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood

DailyMailTV

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Outstanding Morning Program

Good Morning America

Today Show

CBS This Morning

CB Sunday Morning

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy

Let’s Make A Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire