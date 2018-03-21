All The TV Shows That Have Been Cancelled In 2018 So Far: ‘OUAT’ & More

It’s only March, but many shows have already been cancelled in 2018. Take a look at this list to make sure your favorite TV series is sticking around!

It’s not easy out there for TV shows. With so many TV shows out there on networks, cable, and now streaming services, the competition is incredibly tough. Unfortunately, some shows get canned. It happens, and fans have to accept it. We’re just in the first half of 2018, and some fan favorites have already been yanked from their time slot. Some shows will be able to finish out the season after being officially cancelled.

A number of series have already gotten the axe, and there will definitely be more. It’s only March, after all! It’s not going to be easy saying goodbye to these shows. While some are ending after multiple episodes or one season, shows like Once Upon A Time are bidding adieu after several seasons. We will constantly be updating this list with the 2018 shows that have gotten cancelled.

Once Upon a Time (ABC) – Cancelled after 7 seasons and series finale will air May 18

The Mayor (ABC) — Cancelled after 9 episodes

Chance (Hulu) — Cancelled after two seasons

Shut Eye (Hulu) — Cancelled after two seasons

Damnation (USA Network) — Cancelled after one season

Dice (Showtime) — Cancelled after two seasons

Disjointed (Netflix) — Cancelled after two seasons

House of Cards (Netflix) — Cancelled after six seasons, final season to premiere in 2018

Lady Dynamite (Netflix) — Cancelled after two seasons

I Love Dick (Amazon Prime Video) — Cancelled after one season

Jean-Claude Van Johnson (Amazon Prime Video) — Cancelled after one season

One Mississippi (Amazon Prime Video) — Cancelled after two seasons

The Librarians (TNT) — Cancelled after four seasons

The Shannara Chronicles (Spike) — Cancelled after two seasons

Wayward Pines (FOX) — Cancelled after two seasons

Young & Hungry (Freeform) – Cancelled after five seasons

The Fosters (Freeform) — Cancelled after five seasons

Young & Hungry’s fifth and final season will premiere June 20, with a planned two-hour movie set to air at some point. Fellow Freeform show The Fosters recently wrapped up season 5B with a two-hour finale. A three-episode finale event will air in the summer and introduce a spinoff series starring Maia Mitchell’s Callie and Cierra Ramirez’s Mariana.