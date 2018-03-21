Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & More Pop Singers Who Changed Millennials’ Lives

Calling all Taylor, Katy and Gaga fans: It’s Women’s History Month, and we’re celebrating the pop stars who we grew up with, and continue to be inspired by today!

March is Women’s History Month, and HollywoodLife.com is honoring those who have changed our lives. Here, we’re taking a look at some of the most influential female pop stars on the planet in 2018!

When you think about the pop singers you stan — meaning, you check their social feeds on the daily, support their art at every opportunity and generally keep up with them — it’s likely that Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Rihanna or Demi Lovato comes to mind. And how could they not? If you’ve turned on the radio or watched Disney Channel any time in the past few decades, then the stage was set for you to fall in love with any or all of these well-rounded ladies.

We’ve watched many of these artists develop their careers and skyrocket to fame in the past decade or so, and their music has evolved, too. They influence our fashion choices, drive and define the genre of pop, help us discover other artists through their collaborations and tour openers, and in most cases, set an example for how to be an activist. From Lady Gaga’s work with the Born This Way Foundation to Demi Lovato’s partnership with the CAST Foundation for her current tour, these stars understand the importance of using their power and platform to give back. See photos of Beyonce and more celebrities supporting women’s rights here.

Click through the gallery, attached, to see pics of everyone mentioned here. Happy Women’s History Month, HollywoodLifers! Oh, and don’t forget to check out our Women’s History Month playlist.