Aubrey O’Day Topless & Covered With Scathing Words In Video For Rumored Don Jr. Song

A previously-unreleased video for one of Aubrey O’Day’s rumored songs about her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. has surfaced — and it shows her topless, covered with words like ‘cheater’ and ‘liar.’

Aubrey O’Day recorded a scathing remix of Gotye’s hit “Somebody That I Used To Know” years ago, and amidst new reports of her rumored 2011/2012 affair with Donald Trump Jr., the scathing lyrics definitely seem to be directed at him. Now, a video for the song, which was previously, has been uncovered by TMZ, and it sends quite a message to the victim of Aubrey’s lyrics. In the vid, she is topless, with words written across her body in big black marker. These words include “cheater,” “liar, “hate,” “loyal,” “seduction,” and more.

In the song, Aubrey references an affair in which the man left her to be back with his wife. “You were scared to ruin your family’s name,” she sings on the track. “Your wife’s the only one glad that we are over. But you didn’t have to cut me off, tell your wife it never happened and that we were nothing.” She also croons about the song’s subject telling her that he was going to leave his wife for her, then going back on his word. Although Aubrey has not commented on the reports of her alleged affair with Don Jr., everything that she sings about in this song matches up with the reports about what allegedly happened.

Aubrey and Donald met when she was on Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, and allegedly began an affair while his wife, Vanessa Trump, was pregnant with their third child, according to Us Weekly. The mag reports that the tryst continued until March 2012, and only ended because Vanessa allegedly discovered emails exchanged between the two. Don reportedly ended things with Aubrey, and he and Vanessa went on to have two more children together. The marriage still didn’t work out, though, as now, six years later, Vanessa has filed for divorce from her husband after 12 years together.

Meanwhile, Aubrey also has another song that seems to be about the alleged affair. In “DJT,” which could possibly be a reference to Trump Jr’s initials, she tells a similar narrative as on her “Somebody That I Used To Know” remix. The Trumps also have yet to comment on this shocking story.