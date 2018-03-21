These BFFs may be more than just friends. Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne looked more like a couple as they cuddled up for what looked like a cute sleepover, one full of movies and sweet snacks!

Cara Delevingne, 25 and Paris Jackson, 19, certainly looked like they were dating in the pictures and videos the daughter of the King of Pop uploaded to her Instagram account on March 20. First, Paris posted a shot of the Suicide Squad actress striking a goofy pose on top of a bed. “A R T,” Paris captioned, as a goofy-faced Cara did her best Black Swan (or something.) Then, Paris posted a vid to her Instagram story that showed them cuddled up in bed, watching the 2015 romantic drama Carol. Paris even quoted the movie – “You’re flung out in space” – which Cara echoed.

Carol is, according to Elle, about “a clandestine lesbian affair in the 1950s,” starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. The movie’s subject matter would certainly spur on rumors that Paris and Cara are dating, or perhaps the both of them are just fan of period dramas? As for what these two were snacking on during this night of Netflix and chill, Paris recorded herself being fed a strawberry. “make me fat pls” she captioned the clip. Because, y’know, strawberries aren’t sexual at all.

Are these two a couple or just really affectionate friends? Don’t ask Paris for clarification, because it appears she’s not in the mood to put a label on what she has with Cara — or anyone. When replying to a fan’s tweet about how she “appreciates the little things other people ignore,” Paris said that was because she’s “been spending time with people that do the same. people i can be still with. and just be. no statements, no questions, no labels, no judgement. just being. it’s so goddamn peaceful and i’m so grateful for it.”

Cara has been romantically linked Jake Bugg, Michelle Rodriguez and St. Vincent (aka Anne Erin Clark.) Paris’s most notable relationship was with drummer Michael Snoddy, though she’s flirted with Taylor Lautner and got cozy to Tyler Green. If Cara and Paris are dating or not, it looks like these two souls are happy to have found each other.

Paris displayed her loving connection with Cara during a December 2017 Instagram picture. The two posed in a Christmas market, each holding a bird – two turtle doves? – and Paris captioned the pic with lyrics from “Christmas Star,” a song featured on Home Alone. “Hearing all they see, are they hearing me? Christmas star, you watch the world so wisely; at my journey’s end, will you be my true friend.”