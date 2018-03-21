Amber Rose Slams Haters For Attacking Taylor Swift-Loving Son: ‘This Is Why Young Kids Kill Themselves’

Poor Sebastian — after he got excited by Taylor Swift concert tickets, the internet started saying he must be ‘gay’. And Amber Rose is PISSED.

“Shout out to all of the hyper masculine men and ignorant dumb ass women that will call a five-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift. This is why young kids kill themselves. And this is also why our society is so f***ed up,” Amber Rose, 34, wrote in a message shared in her Instagram stories on March 21. Her rant comes just hours after the model posted a video of herself presenting her son, Sebastian, with VIP concert tickets to Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour — tickets that were a gift from Taylor herself. After Amber showed Sebastian the tickets and told him what they were, he said, “Really? For real?” We thought it was super cute that he got so excited. But haters on Twitter obviously felt differently.

One Instagram commenter wrote, “sounding like a daughter and not a son…,” while another added, “the mother puts him around her gay friends and he is starting to act like one of them now.” How disgusting, right? Another user also claimed Sebastian must be “gay” because “his mother puts him around people that are transgender or her gay friends, so he will adapt to that.” These comments are ridiculous. Fortunately, a lot of Amber’s followers came to her defense. Our favorite clapback came from a fan who said, “I’m sorry that people are so ignorant and comment stupidity about what they think is wrong and right about your beautiful baby boy. I’m glad you dont let them define your child and that he is a happy healthy child. Props to a wonderful mama like you.👍I hope he has a fun time at the concert! Please keep us updated on how he enjoys it!”

We’re so happy Amber stood up for her son, but sadly, we don’t think it’s going to stop the hateful comments. Hopefully, she and Sebastian can just focus on the positives and enjoy their time at the Reputation Tour!