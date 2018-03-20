Zayn Malik Misses Gigi Hadid & Fears Breakup Was A Terrible Mistake — ‘He Still Loves Her’

Zayn Malik may be having second thoughts about breaking up with Gigi Hadid. He’s still thinking about his ex 24/7, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY! Will he try to win her back?

It’s been one week since Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced their split, and Zayn’s still pining for his model ex. It’s hard to get over someone you dated for two years in just a matter of days, and Zayn’s learning that the hard way. “Zayn really loved Gigi, still loves her, and misses her dearly. The breakup has been really hard on him and he has been fighting the urge to beg her to come back,” a source close to the “Pillowtalk” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He still fears he they have made a terrible mistake breaking up because he still loves her.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Zayn’s rep for comment.

Poor Zayn! That sounds absolutely painful. He still loves Gigi, the woman he thought he might marry, but is he going to make the biggest breakup mistake ever and try to get back together with her immediately? Not if he can help it! “[Zayn] knows in his heart that splitting up was the right thing to do, but it hurts. He thinks about her all the time.” Aww! He’s trying his best to ease the pain by moving on. He’s “slowly erasing pictures of them together from his phone,” the source told us, and keeping busy by writing new music and getting new tattoos.”

Zayn needs to keep his chin up, though, as a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY that there’s still a chance they could reunite one day. “Zayn and Gigi just lost the romance with each other and wanted to try to be alone,” the source close to the couple said. “They are going to use this time to see if they should continue to be broken up or get back together down the line. There is still a chance if they end up missing each other. So there is still hope, but they definitely need time away [from each other].”