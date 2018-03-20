‘The Good Doctor’ Finale Preview: [SPOILER] Reveals He’s Dying After Tragic Cancer Diagnosis

Grab your tissues now, because ‘The Good Doctor’ finale is going to be heartbreaking. A beloved character reveals to Shaun that he’s dying, and Shaun is determined to save him. Watch the promo now!

Will Dr. Glassman die? That’s the question all The Good Doctor fans are asking after watching the finale promo. On the March 19 episode, Dr. Glassman suffered a medical emergency during his date with Debbie, and it’s far more serious than anyone could have ever imagined. In the season one finale preview, we learn that Dr. Glassman has been diagnosed with the most aggressive form of brain cancer. In short, he is dying and it doesn’t look good.

When Dr. Glassman tells Shaun that he’s probably going to need a new mentor soon, Shaun refuses to accept his mentor’s fate. Shaun goes into total research mode, trying to find a way to save the man who’s always been there for him. Dr. Glassman gets frustrated with all the hope Shaun has and snaps at the medical genius. “You’ve accepted your diagnosis,” Jessica says to Dr. Glassman. “Shaun hasn’t.” The last moments of the promo will make you cry all the tears. “I love you,” Shaun tells Dr. Glassman as he hugs him. “You’re going to live.” Will Shaun find a way to save his mentor?

While Dr. Glassman’s fate is likely going to be the focus of the finale, a lot is going to go down in the one-hour episode. They synopsis reads: “The team at St. Bonaventure needs to quickly discover the truth behind a young college student’s unexplained injuries before his condition worsens. Meanwhile, after losing his most prized possession, Shaun’s distraction during a surgical procedure may end up risking more than just his job.” The Good Doctor finale airs March 26 at 10 p.m. on ABC..