‘Unsolved’ Preview: Tupac Defends Himself Ahead Of Trial & Biggie Promotes His Album

USA’s ‘Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & The Notorious B.I.G.’ takes viewers inside Tupac’s 1993 rape trial and Biggie’s ‘Life After Death’ album. Check out two EXCLUSIVE clips before tonight’s episode!

Biggie [AKA The Notorious B.I.G.], whose real name was Christopher Wallace, transitioned from a small-time drug dealer to the face of East Coast rap. Wallace, played by Wavyy Jonez, was shot and killed in Los Angeles just six months after the murder of his friend, Tupac Shakur, played by Marcc Rose. Both murders remain unsolved to this day. Now, USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. explores the murders in way that’s never been done before, while also shedding light on Biggie and Tupac’s deep friendship, which most forget was a crucial part of their careers.

Just ahead of episode four — which airs on March 20 at 10 PM ET on USA — only HollywoodLife.com can give you this never-before-seen preview. In two EXCLUSIVE clips, Tupac awaits his 1993 rape trial and is confronted by a bevy of press outside a buzzing court room. In another clip, Biggie is seen in the midst of an interview with Funk Master Flex, discussing the true meaning of his now iconic album, “Life After Death”.

Clip 1 — Biggie talks his new album with Fun Master Flex in the below exclusive clip.

Biggie sits down with Funk Master Flex to set the record straight on the meaning of his album “Life After Death,” which many perceived was a dark subliminal message about ending his life. However, it was the opposite. Watch him go inside his second and final studio album which was released on March 25, 1997 and went double album. “Life After Death”released following his death on March 9, 1997.

Clip 2 — Tupac speaks argues his innocence ahead of trial in the below exclusive clip.

When Tupac’s attorney attempts to speak for him to eager reporters, the rapper becomes agitated and wants to argue his own innocence. He tells the press that he doesn’t want to be made an example of just because he’s a high profile artist. He goes on to explain how he just wants to do what he does best and release groundbreaking music.

