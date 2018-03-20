‘The Voice’ Recap: Night 2 Of The Battle Rounds Force The Judges Into A Huge Steal

The final night of the Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice’ ended with an epic steal that shook up the teams! See who made it to the Knockout Rounds!

Night two of the Battle Rounds continue on The Voice! As you may know from night 1 of the Battle Rounds, which kicked off on March 19, each coach enlisted the help of another famous artist to help advise their teams for this week’s episodes. Alicia Keys brought in Shawn Mendes to help her coach her powerhouse team, while Kelly Clarkson teamed up with Hailee Steinfeld. Meanwhile, Adam Levine was joined by Grammy nominated artist, Julia Michaels. Last but not least, Blake Shelton welcomed his friend, Trace Adkins to help him advise his team.

Team Kelly: Jorge Eduardo Vs. Amber Sauer — The first contestants to take the stage on night two of the battle rounds performed Hailee Steinfeld’s “Starving”. Both artists brought something different to the table to kick off the night. Jorge brought out his guitar and Amber sang in Spanish at one point. However, the judges were in Jorge’s corner because of his ability to multitask on stage, while perfecting his vocals. WINNER: Jorge Eduardo

Team Adam: Davison Vs. Reid Umstatto — The two performed Rihanna‘s “Love On The Brain”. It was an unexpected song for Reid, as his it drifted away from his style, which impressed the judges when he hit the high notes right on point. While Davison had a great performance, Adam went with the contestant who continues to impress him each week. WINNER: Reid Umsatto

Team Alicia: Kelsea Johnson Vs. Jordyn Simone — “Don’t Let Go” by En Vogue was the song Alicia chose for her two members to go head-to-head on stage. Although Jordyn’s range was incredible, Kelsea’s raspy voice won over Alicia. WINNER: Kelsea Johnson. However, Adam and Kelly couldn’t let Jordyn Simone go home without a fight. Both coaches turned their chairs and Jordyn went with her gut. STEAL: Adam

Check out the teams:

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMARR, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Angel Bonilla, Stephanie Skipper Keys, Maya Base, Gary Edwards, Genesis Diaz, Jackie Verna, Jackie Foster, Jordyn Simone

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Kaleb Lee, Pryor Baird, Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio, Jaron Strom, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Bransen Ireland, Jordan Kirkdorffer, Dallas Caroline, Dylan Hartigan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartel, D.R. King, Justin Kilgore, Molly Stevens, Jorge Eduardo, Lamella, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Hannah Goebel, Tish Haynes

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Jaclyn Lovey, Christiana Danielle, Johnny Bliss, Megan Lee, Terrence Cunningham, Livia Faith, Sharane Caliste