Stormy Daniels Jokes About Sex With Donald Trump In Explosive New Tweet: ‘There Was No Sleeping’

Porn star Stormy Daniels is openly joking about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, saying there was ‘no sleeping’ when they were allegedly in bed together.

Whoa! Former porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, has made her most bold claim yet that she had an affair with President Donald Trump, 71, back in 2006 and claims he personally is breaking the laws and bullying her to cover it up. She allegedly was paid $130K in hush money by Trump’s personal attorney and signed an non-disclosure agreement three days before the 2o16 presidential election. Now instead of keeping quiet, she pushed the envelope the furthest ever in a scathing tweet on March 20 joking about their sex life.

Stormy — real name Stephanie Clifford — responded to a Twitter user who wrote: “Why don’t you just disappear. No one cares you were a slut and slept with POTUS 12 yrs ago.” Her wicked comeback read: “Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo.” Holy cow! She is clearly not intimidated by Trump’s personal attorney suing her for $20 million over violating the alleged NDA, as well as physical threats against her. If anything, this all seems to have emboldened the former adult video star to speak out more!

When someone tweeted at Stormy to “have some self respect woman and go away,” she was quick to respond. “Do you seriously think I give a flying f**k if people ‘like’ me? I’d have become a kindergarten teacher if that was my goal in life. And for someone who doesn’t want to ‘see’ me, you took the time to come to my twitter and type a message to me? OK.” HAH! Way to point that out.

The tweet comes on the same day that CNN obtained the results of a 2011 polygraph test from her attorney Michael Avenatti where she was asked “Around July 2006, did you have vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump?,” and “Around July 2006, did you have unprotected sex with Donald Trump?” She said yes to both questions and passed with flying colors, as the report stated her probability of deception was measured to be less than 1%.

Stormy’s joke about how they didn’t do any sleeping while they were in bed is the most bold statement yet that she had sex with Trump. At the time they began their alleged 11 month long affair, he had been married to wife Melania, 47, for over a year and she’s just given birth to the couple’s only son Barron, now 11.

She has taped what’s believe to be an explosive tell-all about her alleged affair with Trump and subsequent pay off to keep quiet in a 60 Minutes special with journalist Anderson Cooper, 50, airing this Sunday, March 25. We can’t wait to hear what she has to say.