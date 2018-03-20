Maryland High School Shooting: 2 Students Injured & Shooter Dead As School Placed On Lockdown

Two students are confirmed injured and the suspect dead after a shooting at Great Mills HS in Maryland, which placed the school on lockdown. We have more details here.

UPDATE 2: Sheriff Tim Cameron said in a press conference at 11:30am ET that the student gunman has been confirmed deceased. The male victim is currently in stable condition; the female student remains in critical condition.

UPDATE 1: St. Mary’s County Sheriff Cameron confirmed that a student, who has not been publicly identified, pulled a gun out at Great Mills High School in Maryland and shot two of their fellow classmates. The gunman entered the high school at the beginning of the school day, around 8:00am, and shot a female student in the hallway. A male student was also shot. Their identities are being kept private at this time. It’s unclear if the students know each other.

The shooter exchanged fire with a school resource officer on campus and was ultimately wounded, according to Sheriff Cameron, who did not say if the student was shot. All three students are in critical condition. The SRO was not injured. “You train to respond to this and you hope that you never ever have to,” he told NBC Washington. “This is the realization of your worst nightmare — that, in a school, that our children could be attacked. And so as quickly … as that SRO responded and engaged, there’s grievous injuries to two students.

“Now begins the second phase of this operation and that’s the background and the investigation and the attempt for the school to return to normal, so to speak.”

ORIGINAL: “There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff’s office is on the scene additional information to follow,” reads the announcement from St. Mary’s County Public Schools. The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that, “There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School”

Three people, including the gunman, have been confirmed injured in the shooting, according to St. Mary’s County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling. There is no information on the nature of the injuries, or if there are fatalities. The FBI is on the scene investigating the terrifying incident, which happened around 8:00am ET, according to their Baltimore field office. ATF officers are also on their way to the school. Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, told CNN that he was in lockdown in his math class, but that police are going classroom to classroom to escort the students out of the school.

Another student, Mollie Davis, told CBS News over Twitter that, “I was in my classroom and heard everyone screaming. I’ve never heard people sound so scared.” She said that she heard something that sounded like a balloon pop. Police officers later came to her class, and also told them that they would be evacuated.

The shooting comes just four days after students across the country participated in a walkout to honor the 17 students killed in a shooting in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The students held a moment of silence for the murdered teens, and protested to urge lawmakers to end gun violence by implementing stricter gun control laws.

