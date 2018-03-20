‘Shadowhunters’ Star Isaiah Mustafa: Luke’s New Love Interest Is ‘Totally Out Of Left Field’

‘Shadowhunters’ season 3 is finally here. HollywoodLife sat down EXCLUSIVELY with Isaiah Mustafa about the ‘darker’ and ‘steamier’ season. What’s this about a new love interest for Luke?!

Shadowhunters season 3 premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. on Freeform. It’s been 7 long months since the last episode aired, but the wait is going to be worth it. Isaiah Mustafa stopped by HollywoodLife’s NYC office to chat all about the upcoming season. This is going to be by far the darkest season yet, but Isaiah teases that “something steamy” is going down with Luke this season. His new love interest is “totally out of left field.” Brace yourselves now, people.

Isaiah adds that you’re going to see a lot more of Luke’s work with the NYPD. This season is also going to welcome Lilith to the fold, and Isaiah says that she is the villain of all villains. He even goes so far as to say that fans are going to wish they had Valentine back! Basically, none of us are ready. Check out our Q&A below:

A lot happened in the season 2 finale, so when season 3 picks up, what is Luke?

Isaiah Mustafa: You saw what happened at the end of season 2 with Ollie, so he’s dealing with that. He has to find a way to get around that stuff, but without getting her in trouble or bringing her into the fold. He’s got to figure it out. I think he does a good job for a while.

Clary and Luke are obviously very close, what can you say about their relationship in season 3? Will she be leaning on him?

Isaiah Mustafa: I think with all secrets, because I don’t think she’s telling anybody about what she did, she can only lean so much because then she’d have to come out with the truth. It’s like any father-daughter relationship where maybe the daughter did something that she wasn’t supposed to. I do see parallels between my relationship with my daughter and Luke’s relationship with Clary. Thankfully, my daughter is not a Shadowhunter, so I don’t have to deal with her risking her life all the time, but I do see myself kind of wanting to be overprotective, but then trying not to be because then they pull away. I think it’s the same thing with Luke and Clary. He understands that she’s learning all these new things and she’s becoming her own person and her own Shadowhunter. He has to let her figure it out.

Are we going to see more of Luke’s work life?

Isaiah Mustafa: Yes. You get to see the precinct. You get to see Luke at work. It’s a brand-new set. They built a cool set that looks dead on like Barney Miller, like a police set. We use it a lot. People are always coming in there. I can’t tease who comes in but at least four characters come in to see what’s going on.

Will Luke be getting a new love interest this season?

Isaiah Mustafa: I can’t tell you who it is, but there’s definitely flirtation, and it’s not who you would think. It’s totally out of left field.

This season is going to bring Lilith. What can you say about the new villain?

Isaiah Mustafa: If you thought Valentine was evil and bad, she makes him look like the UPS driver who’s delivering your favorite Amazon gift. You’ll wish you had Valentine back because he wasn’t that bad or evil. She is the evil incarnate. She’s the mother of all evil. Nobody’s topping her.

I mean Valentine killed Jace, so it’s going to take a lot to top that.

Isaiah Mustafa: Yeah, it does. But believe me, she tops it. Cherry on tops it. Man, you’ll see.

Is Lilith the only villain we’re going to see?

Isaiah Mustafa: No. She has underlings.

So basically everyone’s got their hands full…

Isaiah Mustafa: Oh, yeah. She does, too. Let’s just commend Lilith on a job well done on evil. She’s got evil pretty much wrapped up in the Shadow World.

How does this season compare to the previous seasons?

Isaiah Mustafa: Season 1 was a walk in the park. Season 2 did get a little darker. That was tough, but I will say that this is probably the darkest season and, dare I say, it’s getting darker.

Should we expect more deaths?

Isaiah Mustafa: Yeah. But let’s be honest, everyone dies [laughs]. It’s just a matter of time.

Are we going to see more of Luke and Maia?

Isaiah Mustafa: They’re a good team, but they do have their ups and downs. They hit a rough patch.

Could season 3 possibly explore more of Luke’s past?

Isaiah Mustafa: Yes, there is a little bit of discussion about it. We do talk about it, but I can’t confirm or deny flashbacks. I would love to get into his past. I’d love to do episode just about his past.

In one of the synopses of the upcoming episodes, it says Luke and Izzy are going to be working together. What can you say about that?

Isaiah Mustafa: I think Luke senses that Izzy is smart and very dedicated to her job as weapons master. I think she gets a promotion. There is a little scene where it’s a late night stakeout kind of scene between them.

Will Luke be interacting with any other notable characters this season?

Isaiah Mustafa: Yes, you get some good stuff. I always like when Luke and Alec team up. It’s a cool dynamic because I think Luke really understands Alec. He gets him as a person. And also Magnus, too. There’s this unspoken history between Luke and Magnus. I don’t know what happened, but there’s always this weird… as though they’re talking about stuff but talking around an issue or a thing. I don’t know what that thing is, but I always feel like that whenever I’m in a scene with Harry. I always go “What happened between these guys? What’s the deal?” I don’t even know if that’s true, but that’s what it feels like.