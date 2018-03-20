Pauly D ‘Never Would Have Dated’ Aubrey O’Day Had He Known She Was Trump Jr.’s Alleged Mistress

Pauly D has opened up about his ex-girlfriend Aubrey O’Day’s alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on his reaction!

Just a few days after Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump announced their split, new reports surfaced claiming he had an affair with former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day. The news came as quite the shock to many, including her ex-boyfriend Pauly D. “Aubrey always had something about her that could woo a guy no matter who he was, but she was gullible. She was really spunky and had a lot of energy and confidence in herself, and that’s what really drew Pauly to her in the first place. But, had he known she was romantically involved with Don Jr., he never would have dated her. She always wanted the fairytale lifestyle and tried to push Pauly into marriage, and that’s not something that he wanted to do. So, they broke up,” a source close to Pauly tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

To refresh your memory, Pauly and Aubrey dated for a little over a year before deciding to call it quits. They met on E!’s first season of Famously Single, and made their relationship official in February of 2016. It seemed like they were in it for the long haul as Aubrey was adamant about settling down. “I want a ring like ASAP! I think I put enough pressure for that to be going down sooner or later. I’m looking for something serious, and I’m ready to move to the next chapter in my life where I’m a wife and a mom,” Aubrey explained to E! News. It’s clear it was a little too much for Pauly as he was the one to break it off. So sad, right? However, we also recently learned she fell pretty hard for Trump Jr. Although their alleged affair, which kicked off in 2011, was kept hidden, sources claim Aubrey and Donald Jr. were pretty into each other. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her,” an insider shared with Us Weekly.

Nevertheless, Donald Jr. called off their relationship after Vanessa reportedly found out about it. These days, things aren’t looking too good for the eldest song of POTUS. In addition to his alleged relationship with Aubrey, former model Melissa Stetten claimed he sent her racy tweets while still married to Vanessa. Not a good look, right?