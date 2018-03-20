Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Gruesome Photo Of Nephew’s Wounds After Brutal Stabbing In London

Elizabeth Hurley wants everyone to know how much her nephew, Miles Hurley, suffered after being stabbed in London. She shared a pic of the horrific wound, and we have it. Warning: this image is extremely graphic.

Elizabeth Hurley is urging the public to help London police find the men who savagely stabbed her nephew, Miles Hurley, 21, on March 8. Miles was stabbed multiple times, and while his injuries are non-life-threatening, they are still absolutely gruesome. Liz drove the point about the severity of his attack by sharing a close-up photo of his wounds. You can see the pic below, but again, just a warning — it’s very graphic.

The model and another man were stabbed multiple times on a London after getting into a “verbal altercation” with a group of men in a different car. The assailants reportedly chased them “at high speed,” according to Elizabeth. They were lucky to escape with their lives; Miles’ stab wounds missed any vital organs. However, the deepest of the wounds just narrowly missed severing his spine, Elizabeth said. Miles is expected to make a full recovery (doctors called the injuries “non-life-changing), but he’s experiencing a long, painful, and slow recovery. He lost four pints of blood during the attack, and is being cared for by his mother, Elizabeth’s sister.

Along with the photo of Miles’ wound, The Royals actress also posted information from the police about the brutal attack. “We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else,” she wrote, and provided the phone number for the police for anyone who may have information about the attack.

Elizabeth also shocking revealed that the assailants allegedly tried to kidnap Miles! “The victims (Miles and his friend) drove to Ascalon Road and got out of their car. The suspects also stopped, got out of their vehicle, attempted and failed to abduct my nephew by putting him in the trunk of their car, stabbed them both and drove off.” That’s horrifying!

