‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci’s Husband Slams Ryan — He’s A ‘Jobless Adult’ Who ‘Still Needs His Ass Wiped’

Maci Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney, 28, has a lot to say about her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, 30, and his wife Mackenzie Standifer, 21. Following the March 19 episode of Teen Mom OG, a fan tweeted, “Lol at Mackenzie wondering if Maci has moved on from the past and claiming Ryan left her. You and Ryan are the ones constantly bringing up ancient history, and clearly aren’t over S**T.” Turns out, the viewer isn’t the only one fed up with Ryan’s badmouthing. In response, Taylor wrote, “Well when you have 2 jobless adults, one of whom is 30 years old and still needs his a** wiped, what do you think the dinner convos to be? They should thank Maci for paying their ‘nursing school’… but that’s none of my business.” Ouch! That has to hurt.

Interestingly, Taylor’s tweet got over 7,000 likes, and a few fans even applauded his savage message! “I’m trying to reach the level of pettiness Taylor has achieved,” one user wrote. Nevertheless, the March 19 show proved to be pretty eventful. It was also on this episode that Maci and Taylor decided they may not want anymore children. But, that came after they discovered their son Maverick pooped in his diaper. So, they may change their minds in the near future. We certainly hope so!

If you recall, Maci revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2017. “Her name’s Dandy. Dandelion. I think it’s important for people that are watching that we talk about it,” Maci said to the show’s producer. We admire Maci’s strength. It’s definitely not easy to talk about something like that. Nonetheless, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for Maci and her family, and we hope that she and Ryan are able to get along for the sake of their son Bentley, 9.