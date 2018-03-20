Kourtney Kardashian Sent Stern Warning To Sofia Richie: ‘Stay Away From My Children’

Kourtney Kardashian hates that her kids have both met and spent some time with Scott Disick girlfriend, Sofia Richie, so she took things into her own hands recently and did what she had to do to put a stop to it.

“Kourtney [Kardashian] worries that Sofia [Richie] is not a good role model for her children and because Scott [Disick] refuses to listen to Kourtney‘s requests [about keeping her away from the kids], Kourt has reached out to Sofia personally and told her to back off from spending so much time with them. Kourtney does not believe Sofia and Scott will stay together long-term and so she asked Sofia to respectfully back off from spending so much time with her children. Kourtney does not like the influence Sofia has over the kids and she does not want the kids getting attached to someone that Kourtney feels will not be around or a part of their lives for very long,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

How awkward, right? But awkward as it may be, we totally understand where Kourtney, 38, is coming from. She probably just doesn’t want the kids — Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3 — to get too attached to Sofia, 19, in case she and Scott, 34, break up in the near future. Breakups are just too hard to explain to children — they can’t comprehend why someone they’ve come to know and love would just disappear from their life. It’s easier this way. If you ask us, people should wait at least several months before introducing children to a significant other. Hopefully by then, you know whether or not the relationship is going to last a lifetime.

Plus, right now, Kourtney doesn’t want Sofia displaying her “immaturity” in front of the kids. Our source adds, “Kourtney is furious that Sofia is playing stepmom with Scott and the kids. Kourtney finds it super inappropriate that someone as young and immature as Sofia, is spending so much time with her children the way that she does with Scott. It infuriates Kourtney who works hard teaching her kids healthy habits and Kourtney fears her kids will learn harmful ways from Sofia. It has been a struggle over the years for Kourtney to be comfortable enough leaving Scott alone with the kids, but sending them off with Sofia too, who she doesn’t trust at all, creates lots of stress and anxiety for Kourtney. Kourtney has been adamant that it is not OK for Scott, to be dating a Sofia, a teenager who is 15 years younger than he is, much less let her be around their young, impressionable children.”