Khloe Kardashian Looks Identical To Kylie Jenner In Latest Filtered Snapchat — Shocking Pic

Khloe Kardashian’s latest filtered Snapchat with a plump pout looks crazily similar to Kylie Jenner’s selfies and fans are shook! You’ve got to see the lookalike photo!

Sister, sister! — Khloe Kardashian, 33, took a page out of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner‘s book with her latest social media snap. The Good American designer took posted a filtered selfie to both Snapchat and Instagram, where fans actually mistook the pregnant star for Kylie, 20! Khloe used a makeup filter with animal ears as she put her puckered pout on display — A signature selfie move typically made by Kylie. Similarly enough, KoKo was rocking her sister’s Dirty Peach LipKit color. “I thought it was Kylie,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another added, “So your telling me now this ain’t Kylie? Confusing”. Check out a comparison below and tell us what you think in the comments!

This isn’t the first time Khloe and Kylie have been mistaken for one another. The two were twinning back in October 2017 with matching blonde locks while filming for Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel. They even shared playful videos on Snapchat where they gushed over their similar appearance. “I just stole your Snapchat to promote,” Kylie explained while laughing on Khloe’s Snapchat. However, Khloe didn’t mind, saying, “That’s OK! Don’t we look like real sisters right now?” Khloe continued: “We are, like, full-blown twinning! Kylie you’re like a chameleon. You look just like Kim when you want to and then like me when you’re smart.”

Not only do Khloe and Kylie share similar selfie tactics and hairstyles, but they share pregnancies too! Both sisters were pregnant at the same time, with Khloe still awaiting for the arrival of her little girl — slated for March or April 2018 — with boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 27. The happy couple just celebrated her baby shower, which was a lavish get together with friends and family, filled with pink flowers.

Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper, Travis Scott, 25, welcomed a healthy baby girl, Stormi Webster on February 1. She has since shared sweet photos of her first child and even released an entire makeup collection inspired by the newborn.